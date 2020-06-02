58.22 lakh beneficiaries get pension on Day 1 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social welfare pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries at their doorstep and on the first day, 94.75 per cent of 58.22 lakh beneficiaries received the pensions by 4.30 pm on Monday.Braving scorching heat and the corona pandemic, 2,37,615 village/ward volunteers distributed pensions on the first day of the month as per the direction of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A total of Rs 1,421.20 crore is being spent on YSR Pension Kanuka.To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the volunteers used the photo-identification method instead of a biometric system and a separate app was used to capture the beneficiary picture through geotagging. The volunteers have taken all safety measures while distributing pensions.

The old-age pensioners and physically-challenged are facing difficulties due to the lockdown, and providing them pensions at their doorstep has come a huge relief for them.