Attract IT investments: Mekapati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has directed officials to focus on attracting investments in IT sector. He also underlined the need to develop Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Anantapur as IT hubs. Holding a review meeting with the Information Technology department officials here on Monday, the minister urged them to evolve a proper policy for attracting investments considering the emerging changes in the IT sector in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Goutham Reddy, who is also holding the Textiles portfolio, held a meeting with representatives of the textiles union and enquired about suitable locations for setting up textile parks.