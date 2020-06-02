STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man buries woman alive in front of daughter in Andhra Pradesh

On receipt of information, Kodavalur police rushed to the village and identified the spot where the woman was buried.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman was buried alive by her live-in companion right in front of the eyes of their seven-year-old daughter after a heated argument, at Gotlapalem in Kodavalur mandal. Though the incident took place two days ago, it came to light on Sunday after the girl informed the incident to the villagers. The deceased was identified as P Subhashini.

On receipt of information, Kodavalur police rushed to the village and identified the spot where the woman was buried. They shifted the body to Nellore Government General Hospital for post-mortem. According to police, B Samulu of Gotlapalem had been working as a watchman at an aqua pond. He had been in a relationship with Subhashini for the past 10 years. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter.

Two days ago, Samulu and Subhashini had consumed alcohol and had a heated argument over an issue. Samulu beat up Subhashini. When Subhashini fell unconscious, Samulu had buried her alive. He threatened girl not to disclose the incident to anyone and fled the village.

On Sunday, the girl informed the incident to locals. Following which, the villagers filed a complaint with the police. Kodavalur Sub-Inspector Veera Pratap collected details of the incident from the girl and registered a case.

