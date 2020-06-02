Naidu booked for violating lockdown norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu was booked for flouting lockdown norms during his visit to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by lawyer Barre Srinivasa Rao, Nandigama police registered a case under section 188 of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic and Diseases Act (EDA) against the senior leader.

In his complaint, Srinivasa Rao alleged that Naidu, who wanted to go to his residence in Undavalli, took several halts at Jaggayapet, Nandigama and Kanchikacherla to interact with his party leaders and followers.

It may be noted that the TDP chief had sought permission from AP police to meet victims of the LG Polymers gas tragedy. However, he reached Undavalli with his son Nara Lokesh by road as a scheduled flight on May 25 to Vijayawada was cancelled.