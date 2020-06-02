STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New ambulances to sport green colour in Vijayawada

New 104 ambulances stickering work is going at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.

New 104 ambulances stickering work is going at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the initiatives to improve healthcare and as announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state is readying 1,060 - 104 and 108 ambulances, which will be launched from Vijayawada on July 1. The vehicles will be made available at all the 13 districts.

As such, officials have begun stickering the vehicles procured recently. At least 150 vehicles were lined up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday and workers were seen pasting stickers on the vehicles. The ambulances will have a green top part with 104 written on it, and red and white stickers will dot their two sides.

Incidentally, the colours, to an extent, resemble the YSRC’s party colours of YSRC. Asked as to why green colour was selected for the ambulances, an official said, “Green is the colour of prosperity, which we all are trying to bring in the state.”

The government is also planning to launch two-wheeler ambulances as part of its telemedicine programme. People consulting doctors through the scheme, will be provided medicare and medicines at their doorsteps.

