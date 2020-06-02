Now, Andhra government to involve secretariats in sale of sand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating involving village/ward secretariats in sand booking to ensure more transparency in implementation of the new sand policy. As part of the initiative to check online fraud, consumers can purchase sand from the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) through secretariats. The government is of the view that involvement of secretariats will enable consumers to get sand easily at the village level. A final decision in this regard will be taken after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister, said Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Holding a review meeting at the APMDC office here on Monday, he asserted that the new sand policy should benefit consumers. Besides setting up stockyards within 10 km radius of sand reaches, steps should be taken to ensure more transparency in sales and transportation of sand. Transportation charge from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam has already been reduced to `3.30 from `4.90 per km, he said.

The minister said new guidelines would be implemented for bulk booking of sand and reverification would be conducted on every bulk booking at the district level. While 10 per cent of sand will be delivered per week out of the bulk booking for individual constructions, 20 per cent will be supplied for government works.

Informing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the APMDC to stock 70 lakh tonnes of sand to meet the demand during monsoon, he said 40 lakh tonnes of the construction material was stocked so far and wanted the officials to realise the target in the coming 20 days.

Underscoring the need for intensifying sand operations in Krishna district, Peddireddy said against the target of stocking 20 lakh tonnes of sand for monsoon, only 7 lakh tonnes was stored so far and directed the officials to take steps to reach the target in time. Joint Collectors have been entrusted with the task of monitoring the issues related to sand supply and they should conduct teleconferences with the officials concerned on a daily basis.