Tirumala temple gets nod for trial run of darshan before reopening for public

The TTD is likely to conduct the trial run from June 5 before allowing people from Chittoor district to have darshan after June 8 and later resume regular darshans along with social distancing norms.

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:40 PM

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple.

The Tirumala temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is gearing up to provide darshan of Lord Venkateswara to devotees, has got the nod from the state government to conduct a trial run with employees of TTD and locals before resuming darshan for other devotees.

With the Centre relaxing the lockdown and allowing opening of temples and other places of worship with social distancing norms in place, the TTD has made modifications in its queue lines and decided to limit the number of devotees having darshan in a day.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on May 12 sought the government's permission to resume darshan on a trial basis with local people and TTD employees. Special Secretary, Revenue (endowments), JSV Prasad gave the nod for the trial run, with limited number of people and physical distancing of six feet between them at all times.

