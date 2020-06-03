180 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total tally inches closer to 4,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 3,971 with another 180 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The death toll in the state increased to 68 with four more casualties, two in Chittoor district, and one each in Kurnool and Krishna districts reported.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Wednesday, a total of 8,066 samples were tested in the state and of them 79 tested positive. Another 94 who returned from other states also tested positive. Further, 7 foreign returned also tested positive for the virus. The cumulative total of the new cases in the last 24 hours was 180.

Another 35 people were discharged from the hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours after their recovery. The total number of discharged in the state as of now stands at 2,456. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,447.

DATA