Andhra Pradesh to clear pending housing scheme dues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Tuesday decided to clear the dues for housing schemes that have been pending since the previous TDP regime. Reviewing housing schemes with officials at his camp office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to clear the dues, which amount to `1,323 crore for 3,38,144 houses.

Emphasising the need to stand by the poor, the CM told the officials to assign a day for the payments and ensure there are no lapses. He also took stock of the house sites to be distributed on June 8 and the construction of the houses later, and said 15 lakh houses will be built in the first phase, and told officials to see that more houses are constructed in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Nellore districts in the first phase.

He added that each house should have a bedroom, kitchen, living room, toilet, and veranda, and there should be no compromise on the quality of construction.