File counter on GO 57: Andhra Pradesh High Court to government, NTR varsity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government and NTR University of Health Sciences to file counter on GO 57 issued on May 29, and adjourned the case hearing to June 18. The division bench of Justice AV Seshasai and Justice K Lalitha dealing with the petition filed in the court challenging the GO, extended the interim order issued three days ago in the case stating admissions into PG medical, dental and diploma courses would be as per the court verdict only.

On March 13, 2013, GO 43 was issued stating that in case a reserved category student, who got a seat in the open category and also a seat in the reserved category in another discipline, and opted for the latter, the vacated seat will be reserved for the open category.

However, the government issued GO 57, amending the GO 43. As per the amendment, a reserved category candidate selected in open competition, referred to as the Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC), in a broad speciality in a college shall be permitted to slide into any broad speciality of any college in the State of Andhra Pradesh as per Rule of Reservation. In this process, the seat vacated by MRC candidate shall be filled with the candidate of the same reserved category in order of merit.

Challenging the GO, M Avinash Rao and M Yashwant Kasyap from Nellore filed a house motion petition last week. The High Court stated that as the counselling for admissions has already commenced and at this juncture, it cannot issue a stay on counselling.

SEC issue: Govt withdraws petition

Vijayawada: The State government on Tuesday withdrew the supplementary petition filed in the AP High Court seeking stay on the striking down of the ordinance issued by it amending the Panchayat Raj Act to curtail the tenure of the State Election Commissioner (SEC). The government took the decision to withdraw the petition as it had already filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) on the issue in the Supreme Court. The High Court bench permitted the withdrawal of the petition after the counsel for the government Suman informed the HC that it had moved SC