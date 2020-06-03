Four tippers of JC seized for violating norms  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport department officials seized four tippers belonging to JC Travels, owned by former minister and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy, at Nayanapalle Cross in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

The tippers bearing registration numbers AP02TH3716, AP02TH4776, AP39V0246, AP39V48 were part of the BS-3 vehicles that were procured by couple of companies in the district as scrap and registered as BS-4 using forged invoices in Nagaland.

As per Supreme Court directions, BS-3 vehicles should not be used after March 2018 and those which were already manufactured were to be sold as scrap. However, JC Travels procured these vehicles and had them registered as BS-4 vehicles.

“We have already seized 57 such vehicles across the State and 45 of them belong to JC Travels and shortly we will seize the remaining such vehicles that are being operated in the State,” Anantapur DTC Sivaram Prasad said.