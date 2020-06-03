Novel tourism policy to be launched next month in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday unveiled tourism ‘restart’ plans, as fresh relaxations had been given by the Centre in the fifth phase of a lockdow. Addressing a press conference, the minister said private hotels will be given permission to open from June 8 and customers should book rooms online. A meeting with all stakeholders of hospitality industry will be held in Vijayawada soon.

The minister said a new tourism policy will be launched next month after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approval. He added the focus will be on attracting investors and introducing more investor-friendly initiatives in the new policy; a tourism app will be launched soon.

He said there was a 21 per cent growth in footfall of domestic tourists to the state in 2019. As many as 236 million had visited the state last year compared to 195 million in 2018. He said tourism potential of the state has been showcased at various national and international tourism festivals.

He said an adventure sports academy was constructed with Rs 2.71 crore under PPP mode at Gandikota in Kadapa district. As part of improving infrastructure, 136 rooms were restored in Harita hotels at Nellore, Srisailam, Kurnool, Kadapa, Gandikota, Araku and Dindi. He also said 392 APTDC staff were imparted training by the State Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition,

Tirupati and International Institute of Hotel Management, affiliated to Dr BR Ambedkar University.

Nine control rooms were being set up to check boat accidents and they will be manned by ace swimmers.

He said modernisation works of Bapu Museum in Vijayawada were taken up with Rs 8 crore.