SSC exams: 10-12 students in a class room, masks for all in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only 10 to 12 candidates will be allowed to write SSC examination in each classroom, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Tuesday. The SSC examinations are starting across the State on July 10. “As a very few students will be allowed in each centre in order to maintain social distancing, more examination centres have been readied,” said Suresh.

A total of 4,154 examination centres have been selected as against 2,882 centres every year. Masks and sanitisers will be provided to all the candidates and the examiners will be given gloves. Around eight lakh masks and 4,500 thermal scanners have been procured so far.

All the examination centres will be outside containment zones. The officials have been directed to keep a few examination centres ready in case the situation changes in selected centre due to spread of the virus.

Apart from this, open school exams will be conducted by following safety norms. As many as 1,022 exam centres are readied as against 580 in the past. He also reviewed the works being done at 15,175 schools, under the phase-1 of Nadu-Nedu scheme.