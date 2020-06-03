Stray dogs attack: 5-year-old boy succumbs to injuries in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy died in a stray dogs attack in Allagadda town of Kurnool district on early hours of Wednesday.

The boy identified as Narasimha was living with his mother, a daily wage earner. He was reported to be mentally unsound and was left in the house by his mother when she went out.

In the early hours of the day, the boy woke up and came out of the house and reportedly threw a stone on a group of dogs at the street corner.

The dogs attacked the boy and dragged him to another street.

Locals, who noticed the incident, chased the dogs away and shifted the grievously injured boy to the government hospital in 108 emergency vehicle. Though doctors tried their best, the boy succumbed shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

His body was sent for postmortem and his mother was informed of the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.