16 medical colleges to come up in Andhra Pradesh in three years

As many as 16 new medical colleges will be set up in the state, Minister for Health Alla Nani said on Wednesday. Construction of these colleges will be completed in three years.

Andhra Pradesh Health minister Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh Health minister Alla Nani (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 16 new medical colleges will be set up in the state, Minister for Health Alla Nani said on Wednesday. Construction of these colleges will be completed in three years. Presently, there are 11 colleges in the state.

Addressing mediapersons after visiting a 59-acre site for the proposed medical college at Paderu, Nani said it was the government’s plan to extend medical services in rural areas. "One medical college will be set up in every parliamentary constituency." Later, he inspected 32-acre site for a proposed medical college at Golagam in Anakapalle constituency. 

Nani said the district and area hospitals in parliamentary constituencies will be converted into teaching hospitals. The minister added dental education will be introduced in all teaching hospitals. "The government will issue a notification to recruit required doctors and medical staff."

Stating that the government will bring radical changes in the health sector, Nani said primary medical care will be made available at ward and village secretariats soon. He added 104 and 108 services will be launched from July and 1,060 ambulances have been kept ready for the purpose. He said he will ensure that there will not be any staff shortage at Anakapalle hospital.

Addressing a review meeting with the District Collectors, ITDA and medical officials of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhpatnam districts at Paderu, the minister said all preventive measures should be taken to check outbreak of seasonal diseases during monsoon. 

