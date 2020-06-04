Andhra Pradesh governor lauds role of Indian Red Cross Society in COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan rained plaudits on the services rendered by volunteers, staff, donors and officials of State Chapter of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) during coronavirus.

Interacting with the District Collectors and presidents of IRCS district units through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Governor expressed satisfaction over the role played by IRCS State and district Chapters in fight against the killer virus. "He said the IRCS members have responded swiftly to the crisis and started campaign in schools, colleges and communities spreading awareness among the target groups in a time-bound manner.

Appreciating the activities undertaken by them to mitigate the suffering of the vulnerable round-the-clock by distributing food, dry ration, vegetables, hand made reusable masks, sanitisers, fruits and clothing, he said the IRCS has provided a platform to converge all humanitarian services at the district and sub-district level. "I was particularly pained by the plight of migrant workers. Thousands of them walked all the way back home and some went home with the available mode of transport during lockdown," the Governor said.

Even AP High Court has appreciated the initiative of the IRCS Guntur district unit for its services to the migrant workers at Kaza Toll Gate on National Highway-16 and urged the District Collectors to involve the IRCS volunteers in providing services to the migrant workers in all districts of the State.

He requested the members to focus on measures to be taken post lockdown, by organising activities such as capacity building of communities, programmes for protection of children, women and elders.