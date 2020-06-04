STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor lauds role of Indian Red Cross Society in COVID-19 fight

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed satisfaction over the role played by IRCS State and district Chapters in fight against the killer virus.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan rained plaudits on the services rendered by volunteers, staff, donors and officials of State Chapter of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) during coronavirus. 

Interacting with the District Collectors and presidents of IRCS district units through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Governor expressed satisfaction over the role played by IRCS State and district Chapters in fight against the killer virus. "He said the IRCS members have responded swiftly to the crisis and started campaign in schools, colleges and communities spreading awareness among the target groups in a time-bound manner. 

Appreciating the activities undertaken by them to mitigate the suffering of the vulnerable round-the-clock by distributing food, dry ration, vegetables, hand made reusable masks, sanitisers, fruits and clothing, he said the IRCS has provided a platform to converge all humanitarian services at the district and sub-district level. "I was particularly pained by the plight of migrant workers. Thousands of them walked all the way back home and some went home with the available mode of transport during lockdown," the Governor said.

Even AP High Court has appreciated the initiative of the IRCS Guntur district unit for its services to the migrant workers at Kaza Toll Gate on National Highway-16 and urged the District Collectors to involve the IRCS volunteers in providing services to the migrant workers in all districts of the State.

He requested the members to focus on measures to be taken post lockdown, by organising activities such as capacity building of communities, programmes for protection of children, women and elders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan Indian Red Cross Society COVID19 Coronavirus AP Red Cross
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp