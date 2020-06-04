Andhra Pradesh: Nurse, her husband test positive for COVID-19 in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 28-year-old staff nurse of Ongole GGH and her husband tested positive for coronavirus. In addition to these two cases, six more positive cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 107, while active cases rose to 40.

Tracing the source of the killer virus in the duo, officials said the husband of the nurse recently visited Vijayawada. The district medical authorities suspect that he might have contracted the virus in Vijayawada and through him, his wife was also infected. The duo tested positive when Covid-19 tests were conducted on them.