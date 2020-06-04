STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Nurse, her husband test positive for COVID-19 in Ongole

Tracing the source of the killer virus in the duo, officials said the husband of the nurse recently visited Vijayawada. 

Published: 04th June 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational image (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 28-year-old staff nurse of Ongole GGH and her husband tested positive for coronavirus. In addition to  these two cases, six more positive cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 107, while active cases rose to 40. 

Tracing the source of the killer virus in the duo, officials said the husband of the nurse recently visited Vijayawada. The district medical authorities suspect that he might have contracted the virus in Vijayawada and through him, his wife was also infected. The duo tested positive when Covid-19 tests were conducted on them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus AP nurse COVID Ongole nurse
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp