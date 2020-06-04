COVID-19 lockdown: Shops at Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala to open on alternate days

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy has said that shops at Tirumala will be allowed to open on alternate days to ensure physical distancing. He said that he will hold a meeting with shopkeepers soon.

The SP also inspected Vaikuntam queue complex and queue lines in the temple on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the TTD.

The TTD has already drawn circles all along the darshan lines ensuring a distance of six feet between the devotees. According to TTD, a plan is being drawn up to allow 300 devotees per hour for about 15 hours a day.