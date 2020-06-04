STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan government betrayed Dalits, alleges ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

The assigned lands of poor families were being forcibly taken away. Their houses were being demolished. Even the Ambedkar statue project was ignored, he alleged. 

Published: 04th June 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he made countless promises to Dalits but after storming to power, "he has resorted to wreaking atrocities against them". 

Naidu alleged that bypassing the Constitution, Jagan was implementing the faction-driven and chaotic 'Pulivendula Constitution' to which the Dalit communities have fallen victim.

The TDP chief held an online conference with the SC leaders of the party. Explaining how Jagan had turned a 'betrayer of Dalits' now, the TDP supremo said it was  contrary to his false image as a 'protector of the weaker sections' before elections. The assigned lands of poor families were being forcibly taken away. Their houses were being demolished. Even the Ambedkar statue project was ignored, he alleged. 

