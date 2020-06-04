Kia Motors employee in Anantapur tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from TN

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An employee of Kia Motors India (KMI) in Anantapur, who came from Tamil Nadu on May 26, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued by KMI on Thursday said as part of the safety measures, it is insisting that employees having a travel history undergo COVID-19 testing. "Till date, 545 employees were tested for COVID-19. Of the tests, one case was positive. He travelled from Tamil Nadu to AP on May 26 and his samples were collected on May 27,'' the statement read.

KMI said as per the government protocol, the infected person was immediately sent to government quarantine. "The positive person has been shifted to a government quarantine facility by government ambulance as per the protocol. The company is tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive person at work. They will be screened, tested and quarantined as per guidelines. The company is rendering all its assistance to Penukonda (local mandal) administration in this regard,'' the statement said.

KMI said they have developed a manual regarding COVID-19 and have insisted that its employees follow it strictly.

"Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country. The company will also remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance as and when required,'' the statement said, adding that the company will stand with India in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.