STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kia Motors employee in Anantapur tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from TN

A statement issued by Kia Motors on Thursday said as part of the safety measures, it is insisting that employees having a travel history undergo COVID-19 testing

Published: 04th June 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

KIA motors

KIA motors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An employee of Kia Motors India (KMI) in Anantapur, who came from Tamil Nadu on May 26, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued by KMI on Thursday said as part of the safety measures, it is insisting that employees having a travel history undergo COVID-19 testing. "Till date, 545 employees were tested for COVID-19. Of the tests, one case was positive. He travelled from Tamil Nadu to AP on May 26 and his samples were collected on May 27,'' the statement read.

KMI said as per the government protocol, the infected person was immediately sent to government quarantine. "The positive person has been shifted to a government quarantine facility by government ambulance as per the protocol. The company is tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive person at work. They will be screened, tested and quarantined as per guidelines. The company is rendering all its assistance to Penukonda (local mandal) administration in this regard,'' the statement said.

KMI said they have developed a manual regarding COVID-19 and have insisted that its employees follow it strictly.

"Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country. The company will also remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance as and when required,'' the statement said, adding that the company will stand with India in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kia Motors Anantapur COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp