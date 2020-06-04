Water war: Andhra Pradesh to back new projects in Krishna River Management Board meet today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All eyes are on the 12th Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting, scheduled to be held on Thursday, following the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's direction after Telangana BJP MP complained against the Andhra Pradesh's proposed Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme.

The State water resources officials are prepared to stand their ground and are likely to inform the board that the proposed project's detailed project report would be furnished only after the Telangana government submits the DPRs of the ‘five new projects’ taken up post bifurcation.

As per the agenda sent by the KRMB, five key issues will be come up for discussion: proposed new projects, submission of their DPRs and objections regarding them, allocation and utilisation of water for the new water year, usage of telemetry equipment (phase-2) and other aspects.

It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh officials would inform that the Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme and upgradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system were only to supplement the drawl of allocated share.

"As we had already informed the KRMB, we will once again make it clear that we would draw only our rightful share that too after taking all the requisite clearances. But, we will submit to the board that the DPR for Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme would be sent for appraisal only after Telangana does the same with regard to the five projects it built sans permission," an official explained. The Telangana government’s argument is that the said projects were not new and that administrative sanctions and other clearances were obtained in the erstwhile AP regimes.

Besides this, AP is also expected to raise the issue of notification of KRMB jurisdiction, which has been pending for the last six years as the Telangana government has been opposing it. Also, AP is also likely to appeal to the board once again not to calculate the flood water tapped from Prakasam Barrage as utilisation from allocated share. It may be noted that the Union Ministry of Water Resources constituted a technical committee, which is yet to give its report.

The meeting assumes significance as this is the first gathering of the officials of both the States after they complained against each other last month. While Telangana opposed the Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme, AP turned the tables and raised objections regarding five projects including as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Mission Bhagiratha and others.

Subsequently, KRMB had written letters to both the states asking them not to go ahead with the new projects until CWC/KRMB apprises them. However, both the States have been contending that the projects would not hamper the interests of the other and they were only to draw the allocated share.

Andhra Pradesh's arguments