12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Guntur district on Friday, taking the tally to 538.

Of the 12 cases, two cases each were reported in Mutyalareddy Nagar and LB Nagar in Guntur city, one case each in Christianpet and NTR Katta in Tadepalli, Penumaka, and Mellampudi in Tadepalli mandal, Navuluru in Mangalagiri mandal and three other cases are Delhi-returnees.

No positive case has been reported in Narasaraopet in the last two days.

The civic staff conducted disinfection drive in Tadepalli, where the CM’s residence is located.

Meanwhile, the results of the roommate of the Secretariat employee who tested positive a week ago, showed positive for virus on Thursday.