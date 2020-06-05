STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,900 Telugus in Kuwait being brought to Andhra Pradesh: APNRTS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Venkat S Medapati said as many as 1,900 Telugu expatriates stranded in Kuwait are being sent back in 11 flights arranged by the Kuwaiti government.

Direct flights to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Chennai as part of phase 2 of the amnesty programme launched by the government there began on June 3. 

With this, evacuation of all AP migrants who registered themselves under the programme will be completed, Medapati said.

“With the help of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APNRTS has been continuously maintaining communication with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Kuwait.”

Reception teams of the state government and APNRTS staff have made arrangements for transportation of the returnees to their respective districts where they will under go institutional quarantine, he noted.

“While one flight arrived in Vijayawada on June 3 with 114 expats, another one landed at Visakhapatnam airport with 117 migrants. All the migrants were taken to their respective district headquarters.”

In the first phase, 2 flights carrying 295 migrants arrived in Vijayawada on May 20 and 21, which, when included, will take the total number of Telugus being brought back to AP to around 2,200.

More flights are expected in Vijayawada and Vizag on June 4 and June 10, and Chennai on June 6 and 13. 

