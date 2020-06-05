Andhra Pradesh HC asks CS to file counter in PIL against special unit for sand, liquor  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the AP High Court against the creation of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) by the government to crack down on illegal transportation of sand and liquor in the State.

The PIL was filed by P Srinivasa Rao from Swarna village in Prakasam district, who maintained that SEB was created without making changes to the existing laws.

The bench of Justice AV Seshasai and Justice K Lalitha issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Excise), Principal Secretary of SEB, Excise Commissioner and SEB Commissioner to file their counter.

Petitioner’s counsel PV Krishnaiah argued that the personnel, who were transferred from the Excise department to the SEB, were not given any option before shifting them to the bureau.

The counsel contended that the SEB was constituted against the government service rules and the Excise Act.

Hearing the PIL, the HC bench asked the petitioner as to how an issue related to the service matters of government employees could be taken up as a PIL and posted the matter to June 19.

Doc plea: HC objection on attestation

The AP High Court on Thursday raised objection over the petition filed by suspended government doctor K Sudhakar Rao, who sought a directive to the authorities to shift him to a private hospital from the Government Hospital for Mental Care, Visakhapatnam.

The HC found fault with an advocate from Amaravati for attesting his petition instead of an advocate from Vizag where the doctor is presently stationed.

As he is presently undergoing treatment in a hospital, the superintendent of the hospital should attest the petition, it said.

Doctor’s mother files habeas corpus petition

Kaveri Laxmi Bai, mother of suspended government doctor Sudhakar Rao, filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Thursday seeking its direction to the government to inform whether her son is in the custody of police or the Government Hospital for Mental Care, Visakhapatnam.

Principal Secretaries of Home and Medical and Health departments, Director General of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam and Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care were made respondents in the petition.