COVID-19: No drinking water facility at swab collection centre in Srikakulam

Despite sweltering heat, the swab collection centre at the Srikakulam government general hospital has no provision for drinking water or waiting area.

Coronavirus

Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| EPS/Ashok Kumar)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite sweltering heat, the swab collection centre at the Srikakulam government general hospital has no provision for drinking water or waiting area.

They have just erected a tent near an underconstruction building, opposite the collection centre.

People who come to the GGH for voluntary testing were found standing in front of the centre for hours together on Thursday.  

Though the officials start registrations by 8 am, they took swab samples only after 12.30 pm.

Hearing complaints about the lack of amenities at the swab collection centre, TNIE on Thursday went to the GGH to take stock of the ground reality.

Though the registration for Covid-19 test was completed by 9.15 am, the technicians invited people for swab collection at 1.30 pm.

A man from Palasa was waiting to give his samples at the hospital since 7 am. 

Similarly, two constables from Battili police station were waiting since 9 am as they were asked to undergo Covid-19 test.

To top it,  there is no drinking water facility at the centre.

Due to lack of chairs, people sat under trees. A testing centre officials said there is no drinking water even for the staff.

District collector J Nivas assured TNIE that he would look into the matter and provide amenities at the centre.

Coronavirus
