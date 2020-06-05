Hotels, restaurants, tourism operations to resume in Andhra Pradesh from June 8; govt releases SOP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao on Thursday released a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by hotels and restaurants, including APTDC hotels, when they resume operations on June 8.

“The hoteliers have been directed to follow all guidelines as mentioned in the SOP,” he said, while addressing a meeting in Vijayawada.

About the hotels currently being used as paid quarantine facilities, the minister said: “District collectors concerned will conduct a review of all such hotels. Those that are opted the most will continue offering quarantine services till they are needed. Others, which are not in demand, may be allowed to stop quarantine services and resume normal functioning.

However, the collectors will take the final call as they have to consider the influx of people returning to the state in future.

"In case any hotel is allowed to resume regular services, it should start doing so only after complete disinfection. None of the hotels, presently, are allowed to increase their tariff.”

Furthermore, he said the department is planning a few big events next year, details of which will be revealed soon. On boating activities, he said several boats were yet to be permitted for operation.

“The process of issuing permission and repairing the boats was interrupted due to lockdowns. It will start again on June 8. We hope to resume boating within a week to 10 days after the CM inaugurates boating command control rooms in nine locations.”