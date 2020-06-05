KIA Motors employee tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An employee of Kia Motors India (KMI), Anantapur, has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, KMI on Thursday said it is insisting that employees who have gone out of town are tested for Covid-19. “Till date 545 employees were tested for Covid-19 and one has tested positive.

"He travelled from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh on May 26 and his samples were collected on May 27,” the statement read.

The infectee has been shifted to a government quarantine facility, and the company is tracing the primary and secondary contacts.

“Kia Motors will continue to closely monitor the situation and... remain connected with all authorities and administration concerned and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as and when required,” the company said in its statement. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the AP Secretariat Complex has increased to four, including one in the AP Legislature.