Over 100 COVID-19 cases in five weeks in Vizag, 40 per cent are super-spreaders

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city has been witnessing a spike in positive cases with over 100 cases reported since May 1. Nearly 40 per cent of these cases are due to super-spreaders of Dandu Bazaar and Maharani Peta cases. There has also been increase in cases in rural areas.

While initially Padmanabham, Yelamanchili and Narsipatnam were only affected, now more mandals are affected mainly due to influx of people after resumption of train services.

In the past two days, eight cases, including four from Atchutapuram mandal on Thursday, were reported and the total number of cases reported till now has increased to 126. There are 45 active cases, while 80 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment. The other four cases reported on Wednesday are two from Kurmannapalem, one from Maharanipeta and one in Penugollu in S Rayavaram mandal. Only one person died due to coronavirus in the district.

The number of containment zones are also increasing and now there are 28 containment zones in the district. A female nursing orderly tested positive on Wednesday. She is staying at Gnanapuram containment zone. As she was suffering from fever, she was tested and her results showed positive. Following this, KGH officials closed the trauma care centre where she was on duty. As many as 34 primary and secondary contacts, including PG students and nurses, were identified and the trauma care centre was thoroughly sanitised.

Meanwhile, GVMC chief G Srijana asked the officials concerned to step up preventive measures in containment zones. Addressing a review meeting with additional commissioner, containment committee members, Ayush doctors and zonal commissioners, she said during her surprise visit to the containment zones, she found movement of people without wearing masks and shops were kept open. She asked the containment zone special officers to enforce strict lockdown norms. Movement of people and vehicles should be prohibited in 200 metres area in containment zones, she directed.