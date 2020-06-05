Railway keyman ends life, alleges harassment by higher officials in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging harassment by higher officials, a 39-year-old railway employee from Krishna district allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide-laced soft drink near a railway track at Yerrupalem in Khammam district of Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Peyyala Raju, a native of Rayanapadu in G Konduru mandal of Krishna district.

He also shot a four-minute video before committing suicide, in which he claimed that the officials had denied him promotion on many occasions despite having the required qualifications.

G Konduru sub-inspector Ram Babu said Raju worked at Yerrupalem after he was transferred from Madhavaram. After consuming the pesticide-laced drink, Raju went home on his motorcycle and informed the same to his family members.

Soon, they rushed him to an area hospital in Mylavaram where his health condition deteriorated. Doctors there advised his family members to shift him to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment. Raju died while undergoing treatment at the GGH.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered at G Konduru police station and investigation is on. Meanwhile, the railway officials in Vijayawada division have forwarded the selfie video and informed the keyman’s suicide to Secunderabad’s railway division.

Official sources said that an internal inquiry has been ordered to look into the allegations of harassment by the officials whose names were mentioned by Raju in the video. In his selfie video, Raju alleged that his higher-ups had denied him promotion. ‘’On several occasions, the higher authorities have forced me to trim the lawn and I have been treated badly in the last one year,” Raju said in the video.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)