STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Railway keyman ends life, alleges harassment by higher officials in Andhra Pradesh

He also shot a four-minute video before committing suicide, in which he claimed that the officials had denied him promotion on many occasions despite having the required qualifications.

Published: 05th June 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Poison, Death, Suicide

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging harassment by higher officials, a 39-year-old railway employee from Krishna district allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide-laced soft drink near a railway track at Yerrupalem in Khammam district of Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Peyyala Raju, a native of Rayanapadu in G Konduru mandal of Krishna district.

He also shot a four-minute video before committing suicide, in which he claimed that the officials had denied him promotion on many occasions despite having the required qualifications.

 G Konduru sub-inspector Ram Babu said Raju worked at Yerrupalem after he was transferred from Madhavaram. After consuming the  pesticide-laced drink, Raju went home on his motorcycle and informed the same to his family members.

Soon, they rushed him to an area hospital in Mylavaram where his health condition deteriorated. Doctors there advised his family members to shift him to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment. Raju died while undergoing treatment at the GGH. 

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered at G Konduru police station and investigation is on. Meanwhile, the railway officials in Vijayawada division have forwarded the selfie video and informed the keyman’s suicide to Secunderabad’s railway division.

Official sources said that an internal inquiry has been ordered to look into the allegations of harassment by the officials whose names were mentioned by Raju in the video.  In his selfie video, Raju alleged that his higher-ups had denied him promotion. ‘’On several occasions, the higher authorities have forced me to trim the lawn and I have been treated badly in the last one year,” Raju said in the video.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh suicide
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp