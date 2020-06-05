Tension at office after suicide bid  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at the tahsildhar office at Katarnapadu village in Musunuru mandal in Krishna district on Thursday when a group of women attacked tahsildhar Madhan Mohan Rao after a 30-year-old man attempted suicide.

According to police, the man who tried to end life is identified as Ch Rajasekhar, son of Ch Venkataratnam.

The incident happened around 2 pm when villagers staged a protest claiming that their land records were tampered with.

“We have one acre of land in Musunuru mandal. The tahsildar informed us that the land records are registered in other persons’ names online,” Venkataratnam said. Irked over the tahsildar’s response, Rajasekhar tried to end his life. Locals immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

