YSRC collecting commission for houses: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling party of collecting commissions from poor families in the name of distribution of free house sites, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the YSRC was resorting to corruption even in the government welfare programmes.

Different rates — Rs 30,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh — were fixed to sanction house sites, while lesser amounts are being collected if the beneficiaries have the blessings of YSRC local leaders, Naidu alleged.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition questioned the “looting spree” by the ruling party leaders without least sympathy for those who are already suffering from corona pandemic.

The TDP chief said lands, which are not even worth Rs 7 lakh per acre, were being bought by the government by spending Rs 45 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, with the profit margin going into the pockets of the YSRC leaders.

“The total land acquisition for house sites is a massive scam,” he said. On the other hand, the houses completed during the former TDP government were not handed over to the beneficiaries, but were converted into COVID-19 quarantine centres out of sheer political vengeance, Naidu said.