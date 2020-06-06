Akhila Priya’s hubby receives another notice

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Chinna Chowk police in Kadapa district on Friday again served notices on Bhargava Ramudu, husband of former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya, asking him to appear before them in connection with an alleged attempt to eliminate TDP leader from Nandyala in Kurnool district, AV Subba Reddy.

The police on March 21 arrested three persons for allegedly conspiring to eliminate Subba Reddy, and recovered lethal weapons from them. The police then served notices on Bhargava Ramudu to appear before them on June 4. “As he failed to appear, we have served a second notice,” Kadapa Deputy Superintendent of Police U Suryanarayana said.

The case took a turn on Thursday with Subba Reddy accusing Akhila Priya and Bhargava Ramudu of conspiring to eliminate him and demanding their immediate arrest. Subba Reddy also sought police protection apprehending a threat from the former minister. Akhila Priya denied the charges levelled against her and her husband.