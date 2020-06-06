STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam shut after 14 positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

All shops will be closed in the containment zone and movement of people and vehicles will be restricted to check the spread of virus with an intensive sanitisation drive to be taken up.

Published: 06th June 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A road in Anakapalle wears a deserted look due to lockdown on Friday

A road in Anakapalle wears a deserted look due to lockdown on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  For the first time since coronavirus outbreak, Anakapalle town was brought under lockdown as it recorded 14 positive cases in a single day (Friday). All these  cases are primary and secondary contacts of positive patients and the number is likely to increase as more suspect cases are undergoing tests. 

Initially, a trader from Chinta Veedhi and a worker in a departmental store tested positive. Later, 12 of their contacts also tested positive. Among others, the trader, his son, a maid and a cashier at his shop, a doctor from Chinnababu Colony and his brother and a medical shop owner tested positive Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) chief medical officer IVLG Sastry said one km radius of the town was brought under containment zone and with half-km as buffer zone.

All shops will be closed in the containment zone and movement of people and vehicles will be restricted to check the spread of virus, he said. A team of GVMC officials will visit Anakapalle on Saturday to finalise the containment zones. Containment strategy will be adopted in the zone, he explained.  Earlier, a positive case was reported in Kasimkota near Anakapalle. Following which, an intensive sanitisation drive was taken up by the civic officials. Now the trade centre in Anakapalle rural area has also been affected.

Meanwhile, YSRC spokesperson and MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said it has been decided to observe a 21-day lockdown in the town.  Appealing to the people to stay at home, he said they should cooperate with the authorities in view of increasing number of positive cases. In Anakapalle mandal, except Chintalapalem, no cases were reported. However, one person who contracted the virus, has become a super-spreader and, as a result, the number of positive cases are increasing. 

He appealed to all citizens to voluntarily undergo corona tests in a bid to check the spread of virus in the town. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the district increased to 143 as 17 new cases were reported on Friday. The fresh cases include 14 from Anakapalle, two from Kurmannapalem and one from Dibbapalem in Dandu Bazaar area. 

There are 86 persons in home isolation and 889 in quarantine centres. Till now 36,678 samples were tested. Of them, 35,661 tested negative and 143 tested positive. There are six foreign returnees among those who tested positive. On Friday 2,028 samples tested negative, while 17 tested positive. Eighty-four persons, including four today, were discharged from the COVID-19 hospitals till now. 

As there was no let-up in positive cases in Dandu Bazaar, Antony Nagar and other areas, GVMC has brought the areas under very active category. Now the entire one-km radius of these areas are brought under containment zone. Movement of people and vehicles will be restricted. 

Apart from one-km containment zone, there will be 200 metre buffer zone. As many as eight wards — 19P, 20P, 21, 22P, 23P, 26P, 27P, 28P and 29P are brought under containment zones. All shops in Daba Gardens, Jagadamba Junction, and Poorna Market have been closed. The police have set up barricades to restrict movement of people and vehicles all along the one-km radius of the containment zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anakapalle town Visakhapatnam COVID measures COVID19 Coronavirus Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp