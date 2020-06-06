STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches state environment body's waste exchange website

It is a proactive initiative of the State government towards environment protection, covering 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic waste.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the online waste exchange platform at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the online waste exchange platform at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the online waste exchange website of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He also released the poster of APEMC e-platform highlighting its salient features, which is India’s first. It is a proactive initiative of the State government towards environment protection, covering 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic waste, proper tracking, scrutiny and audit of waste.

It will actively promote the six 'R's - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture. AP has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. The industries also generate e-waste and other forms of waste, which needs to be disposed of scientifically.

s several companies, especially in the category of small and medium, are not adequately equipped to manage the total quantity of waste generated by them, there is a need for an appropriate system for its scientific disposal. To overcome this deficiency and make the process more organised, the government set up APEMC. 

Explaining the functioning of the e-platform, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman BSS Prasad said, "It is a website where any company having certain amount of industrial waste can put the details on it. On the other hand, another company, which has the facility to dispose of industrial waste or which has an industrial waste management system, can furnish its charges to dispose of the waste. It is like a stock exchange website, but here only industrial waste will be exchanged."

He further explained that the company which wants to get rid of its waste, should upload its details as per the categories mentioned on the website by APEMC. Once the facilitator companies upload their rates for waste disposal, the company can choose with whom to seal a deal. APEMC will be able to monitor the generation of waste across the State and take effective measures for its scientific disposal, he added.

