Chandrababu Naidu’s charges on housing baseless: Andhra Pradesh minister B Rajendranath Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders were taking commissions to allot house sites to the poor, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lashed out at the TDP chief for making false allegations against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which aims to realise its target of constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor people in the State in five years. Naidu is making baseless allegations against the government pertaining to land acquisition for housing, he said.

He said that the State government went with land acquisition for housing in a transparent manner as per the land acquisition Act. “In Rajahmundry, for instance, the market value of the land is Rs 7 lakh per acre and as per the land acquisition Act, we need to pay around Rs 43 lakh. Since we need a large piece of land for building colonies, we offered to pay Rs 45 lakh. But Naidu is stating that we can get land within Rs 10 lakh. We are ready to accept it for that price if he can provide land,” the minister said.

Reverting back to the allegations of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on taking Rs 80,000 crore loan,he said the government is only allowed to take loan as per the FRBM limits and Rs 80,000 crore is highly impossible.