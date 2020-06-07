STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat go up to 10

On Saturday, another employee, a contact of the agriculture department employee, tested positive.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:43 AM

Arrangements to maintain physical distancing in an elevator of a restaurant in Vijayawada on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six new coronavirus cases have been reported in the AP Secretariat, taking the total in the complex to 10. Until Saturday, tests have been conducted on the employees in Block 1, 2 and 4 of the Secretariat and the AP Legislature.

Out of the six persons, one of them is said to be the driver of an official in the Chief Minister’s Office. Apart from police constable discharging duties in the AP Legislature, as many as nine employees of the AP Secretariat also tested positive.

After an employee of the Agriculture department, who returned from Hyderabad, tested positive, two more employees in the Secretariat and a police constable in the AP Legislature were found to be infected with coronavirus three days ago.

On Saturday, another employee, a contact of the agriculture department employee, tested positive. 
Similarly, two drivers, an attender and two employees working on outsourcing basis also tested positive.
In the COVID tests conducted on as many as 710 employees of the AP Secretariat and Legislature for the last three days, five more employees, including, three in second block and two in first block, tested positive, taking the total to 10.

Aarogya Setu a must 
Aarogya Setu mobile application was made mandatory for the employees as well as all those visiting the AP Secretariat. As the government issued orders to this effect, police guarding the Secretariat have prepared to enforce the same from Monday.

