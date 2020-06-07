STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No inter-state buses yet as Andhra waits for consent from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Though the Andhra Pradesh government is ready to run inter-state buses, it has been unable to because neighbouring states are yet to give their consent.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC is likely to resume bus services within the state from Thursday.

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Though the Andhra Pradesh government is ready to run inter-state buses, it has been unable to because neighbouring states are yet to give their consent. The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) planned to resume services to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru from June 8, but the governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka did not respond to requests for permission for this.

Since the neighbouring states’ governments have not offered any response to Andhra Pradesh, officials here are clueless as to when inter-state bus services will be resumed.

Odisha too is yet to give its consent to resume bus services to and from Andhra Pradesh. As per the lockdown relaxations granted by the Central government, inter-state bus services can be resumed with the consent of the source and destination states.

“We are ready to resume inter-state bus operations, and officials are holding discussions with their counterparts on the matter. Once we get their consent, we will operate buses as per the protocol suggested by the Central government, ensuring physical distancing and sanitising the buses thoroughly,” Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said.

APSRTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy told TNIE on Saturday that a couple of days ago, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney wrote to her counterparts in the neighbouring states about resuming inter-state bus services. “There has been no response from them, so we cannot make an announcement on when inter-state buses will ply again,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra temples Andhra Pradesh APSRTC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp