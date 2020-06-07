STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temples in Andhra Pradesh set to reopen on June 10 after trial run amid COVID-19 pandemic

Devotees to be allowed in limited numbers, screening must for all.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

TTD employees enter Tirumala temple on a trial basis on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Darshan in all temples in Andhra Pradesh, except those located in containment zones, will resume on June 10 after a trial run on June 8 and 9, adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocol issued by the Centre and the state government. There will be no offering of theertham and blessing with satari. Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala has already announced that it will reopen for darshan on June 11 after a three-day trial run. 

Announcing this at a media conference here on Saturday, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said after nearly two months, with the Centre relaxing the nationwide lockdown norms and allowing reopening of temples and other religious places, the state government has issued guidelines to all temples for darshan. 

“Only people without symptoms after thorough screening will be allowed to have darshan in temples. Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed. For darshan, devotees need to book time slots online in advance,” he said and added that as directed by the governments, people above 65 years and below 10 years, pregnant women, those suffering from comorbidities will not be allowed for darshan. 

Wearing mask, cleaning hands with soap and sanitiser and maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet are mandatory. “We request devotees to self-regulate and take all precautionary measures. Everyone will be screened with thermal scanners. We request all devotees to download Aarogya Setu App on their phones.”  In Durga temple in Vijayawada, 300 devotees will be allowed for darshan per hour and markings in queue lines have been made to ensure that devotees maintain social distance. There will be no Antharalaya darshan in any temple, he added. Endowments Commissioner P Arjun Rao and Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu were also present at the news conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID pandemic Andhra Temples
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp