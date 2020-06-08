Andhra's Krishna district reports 23 new cases, one death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 23 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the count to 551. Of the 23 cases, 19 were reported from Vijayawada alone. One person died of coronavirus at Ajit Singh Nagar.



Of the 19 cases in Vijayawada, six were reported from One Town, four from Chitti Nagar, three each from Krishna Lanka and Ajit Singh Nagar, two from Bhavanipuram and one from Andhra Prabha Colony.

Meanwhile, a positive case was reported from Chevitikallu in Kanchikacherla mandal. For the past one week, the man was undergoing treatment for other health issues at New Government General Hospital and was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday. Health workers have collected samples from his family members and shifted them to quarantine centre. Similarly, medical teams in Vijayawada have collected samples from residents of an apartment at Satyanarayanapuram, where a person working at the Secretariat tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

With three new positive cases reported in Machilipatnam, the total number of cases stood at 12. The new cases were reported at Godugu Peta, Patharamannapeta and Buttayipeta. Speaking at the Covid-19 task force meeting, tahsildar NSK Khajavali said ward numbers 38 and 24 and 200 metres limit area in the 18th ward will be declared containment zones and requested public to follow Covid-19 protocols. Grocery stores will supply essential commodities such as milk, vegetables etc., at the doorstep of people, he added.

The tahsildar explained that shops were given permission to carry out businesses between 7 am and 7 pm. He appealed to owners of restaurants, hotels and shopping malls to allow only 50 per cent of customers.

“Thermal screening has been made mandatory for all the establishments. Masks and hand sanitisers should be kept available for the convenience of public,” he said, and advised persons above 65 years and children below 10 years of age to stay at home. Khajavali said that they came to know that a few colleges under Krishna University are asking the students to attend classes. Instructions were given to the college managements not to conduct classes until further orders, he maintained.

COVID-19 divisional nodal officer Balasubramaniam said the medical teams have identified the primary and secondary contacts of the three persons who tested positive for the coronavirus. Samples were collected from them and they were advised 14-day home isolation until the test results come in, he added. Municipal Commissioner S Sivarama Krishna, DSP Mehaboob Basha and other officials were also present at the meeting.

2 more positive cases in Guntur district



Two more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Guntur district on Sunday, taking the count to 566. A 45-year-old court employee in Guntur tested positive for coronavirus. The medical teams collected swab samples from his primary and secondary contacts. A 33-year-old constable working at Nallapadu and residing at Duggirala tested positive for virus.

He was rushed to NRI Hospital and three of his family members were shifted to quarantine centre. Nallapadu CI Veeraswamy said the constable had been discharging duties on NH-16 for the past two months. “We are trying to identify his primary and secondary contacts,” he added.