Coronavirus: Low sample collection hits Andhra Pradesh border check post

However, a group of four men from Hyderabad were allowed entry despite them not having the document.

check post

Andhra Pradesh Police checks the passes of incoming travellers from other states to AP at Garikapadu checkpost near Jagaiahpet in Krishna district. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By  Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In contrast to some reports suggesting huge rush at inter-state border check posts, the one at Garikapadu in Krishna district wore a nearly-deserted look on Sunday. During a ground-level inspection of the check post on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, The New Indian Express observed that a maximum of 50 cars and 10 lorries passed through it between 12 pm and 3 pm. As e-passes are mandatory to enter the state, a few were denied entry as they did not have them.  

“We called a friend who has good connections in the police department. All that we told him was that we had an emergency situation, so we did not have time to avail an e-pass. We don’t know to whom did our friend call, but, soon after, we were made to write a letter on the basis of which the officers gave us a pass,” said one of the four men who were going to Guntur. 

A senior inspector deployed at the check post said he issued the group a pass as he was asked to do so by a higher official. Nandigama DSP Ramana Murthy said he would look into the issue. “Only after proper verification over a voice or video call can an e-pass be issued in a situation demanding utmost urgency.”

Moreover, a meagre 206 swab samples were collected for COVID-19 testing from the travellers between Thursday and Saturday, after an intelligent monitoring analysis quarantine service (iMASQ) bus was stationed at the spot. No sample collection was done between Saturday 11 pm and Sunday 3 pm. 

“Last night (Saturday), officials came and took the samples that we had collected till that time. We informed them that we do not have enough kits to collect swabs on Sunday. However, supplies are yet to arrive,” said an official of the health department. Krishna joint collector K Madhavi Latha said she will look into the matter. In addition, officials who register travellers’ details  and collect swab samples work from 7 am to 11 pm, while the remaining eight hours goes unattended.

iMASQ bus

TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus llockdown
