Despite relaxations, no unlocking of inter-state borders yet: Andhra Pradesh official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the central government has relaxed lockdown norms with respect to inter-state movement, Andhra Pradesh government will continue to regulate the entry of people from other states for some more time in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, people will have to wait for a few more days for inter-state bus services to resume as the neighbouring states are yet to give their consent.

Amid some reports suggesting that inter-state border check posts will be removed on Monday, COVID-19 nodal officer and principal secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu said entry through the check posts will continue to be governed as per COVID Instant Order 55. “In view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the entry through inter-state border check posts, railway stations and domestic airports will have to be regulated for some more time,’’ he said.

Krishna Babu added that those who desire to come to AP, have to mandatorily register themselves in the Spandana website. “Their names will be registered at entry points (road, railway and airports) and tests will be conducted on them as per the protocol issued by the Health Department.”



As per the COVID Instant Order 55, passengers coming from high incidence areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chennai will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Similarly, passengers from other states would be allowed to remain in 14 days of home quarantine after collection of swab samples at the entry points. For those coming from Hyderabad, only five per cent of the returnees (be it through trains or by any other mode of transport) will be tested as their influx is expected to be high.

With respect to the inter-state movement of APSRTC services, the state government is still awaiting a response from the neighbouring states. After relaxations on inter-state travel were issued, AP government had written to Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, seeking their response.



“The Telangana government is yet to give permit to inter-state bus movement. However, the APSRTC is ready to run its buses to Hyderabad and other districts,” he added.