Southwest Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, to cover state by end of the week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Southwest Monsoon has entered Andhra Pradesh, and is expected to cover the entire state by June 12 or 13. It has reached Chittoor district and is predicted to cover other parts of the Rayalaseema region and some parts of Coastal AP in the next two-three days.

The onset of the Southwest Monsoon in the Rayalaseema region is usually on June 4, and it covers Srikakulam district, the northeastern part of the state, by June 11, officials of the meteorological department said, adding that the slight delay this year is due to a cyclone being formed in the Arabian Sea.

As per the IMD’s weather report, conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the state within a couple of days, and further advance in the subsequent two days.



The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and extends to the mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours.

Thundershowers likely in north coastal districts

Weathermen predict a normal monsoon this year from June to September. Last year, the Southwest Monsoon entered the state on June 16, and after a dry spell, there were bountiful rains.



Meanwhile, under the impact of the monsoon, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over north coastal and the twin Godavari districts, few places in Krishna, Guntur, Praksam and Nellore districts, and isolated places in the Rayalaseema districts on Monday, besides rains at more places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains in isolated places for the next two days in all three regions. On the other hand, till 8.30 am Sunday, rains, described as pre-monsoon showers, occurred at isolated places in all three regions - North Coastal AP, South Coastal AP, and Rayalaseema.



There was widespread rain in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Pahapatnam, in Srikakulam district, recorded the maximum rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Vizianagram with 4 cm, and Garividi, Chipurupalle and Denakada, all in Vizianagaram district, with 3 cm. The highest daytime temperature of 42 degree celsius was reported in Jangamahenswarapuram of Guntur district.