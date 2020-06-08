STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, to cover state by end of the week

As per the IMD’s weather report, conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the state within a couple of days, and further advance in the subsequent two days.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

rains, cloud

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Southwest Monsoon has entered Andhra Pradesh, and is expected to cover the entire state by June 12 or 13. It has reached Chittoor district and is predicted to cover other parts of the Rayalaseema region and some parts of Coastal AP in the next two-three days. 

The onset of the Southwest Monsoon in the Rayalaseema region is usually on June 4, and it covers Srikakulam district, the northeastern part of the state, by June 11, officials of the meteorological department said, adding that the slight delay this year is due to a cyclone being formed in the Arabian Sea.

As per the IMD’s weather report, conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the state within a couple of days, and further advance in the subsequent two days.

The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and extends to the mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours.

Thundershowers likely  in north coastal districts

Weathermen predict a normal monsoon this year from June to September. Last year, the Southwest Monsoon entered the state on June 16, and after a dry spell, there were bountiful rains.

Meanwhile, under the impact of the monsoon, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over north coastal and the twin Godavari districts, few places in Krishna, Guntur, Praksam and Nellore districts, and isolated places in the Rayalaseema districts on Monday, besides rains at more places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains in isolated places for the next two days in all three regions. On the other hand, till 8.30 am Sunday, rains, described as pre-monsoon showers, occurred at isolated places in all three regions - North Coastal AP, South Coastal AP, and Rayalaseema.

There was widespread rain in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Pahapatnam, in Srikakulam district, recorded the maximum rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Vizianagram with 4 cm, and Garividi, Chipurupalle and Denakada, all in Vizianagaram district, with 3 cm. The highest daytime temperature of 42 degree celsius was reported in Jangamahenswarapuram of Guntur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest Monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp