Andhra Pradesh to conduct land survey and digitise data for transparency in deals

The details of the survey will be digitises  from time to time and stored and will be encrypted to avoid any manipulation.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:39 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey in three phases on a priority basis and digitise data to ensure transparency in all land deals.The comprehensive land survey will be taken up at the village secretariat level and data will be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent, besides avoiding duplication.

During a review meeting of Revenue Department, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, officials informed him about the steps being initiated for the comprehensive land survey. They said the survey will be conducted at the village secretariat level and mobile courts will be set up to address disputes or problems.  

The details of the survey will be digitises  from time to time and stored and will be encrypted to avoid any manipulation. The data will be stored at different locations as a safety measure. In the digital mode, transfer and sale of land would be easy and the auto mutation process will bring in transparency in the transactions by showing land ownership details.

The officials explained about the working of Karn's networking. They have shown the Chief Minister how it works and how it avoids duplication.  The Chief Minister gave his nod and asked them to take up the survey on a priority basis in three phases.

