Don't stop development works: Tribals in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari tell Maoists

The tribal villagers raised slogans against the Maoists for causing damage to the  machinery, which led to the works on the bridge getting stopped.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Days after seven vehicles used in the construction of a road and a bridge across Chandravaku stream were torched in a suspected Maoist activity, residents of Venkatramapuram in Chinturu Agency of East Godavari held a rally protesting against the policy of the insurgents.

The tribal villagers raised slogans against the Maoists for causing damage to the  machinery, which led to the works on the bridge getting stopped. "The bridge between Sarivelu and Venkataramapuram is much needed as many people have died trying to go to the other side when it rains heavily. How many more should die?" they said and demanded that the Maoists never try to hinder development works in the region.   

The protest rally was carried out from where the bridge is being built to Chinturu ITDA PO’s office.

According to the Chinturu DSP Khadar Bhasa Saik, Venkataramapuram, which is 20 km away from Chinturu headquarters, shares border with Chhattisgarh. So, Naxals’ infiltration to AP is possible through Batteru, he said. “When the bridge construction is complete, police movement in the area would increase,” he added.

Last Saturday, around 15-20 members of the banned group allegedly attacked the workers and set fire to two tractors, two earthmovers, a van, a lorry and a concrete mixer. The project work was awarded to NR Constructions in 2017.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp