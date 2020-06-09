Monsoon may cover most of Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Southwest monsoon, which entered Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, is expected to cover most of the state by Wednesday. Under its influence, there may be widespread rainfall activity from Tuesday to Thursday.

IMD Amaravati director (in-charge) Stella said monsoon should arrive in Andhra Pradesh on June 4. However, this year, it entered the state through Rayalaseema three days behind schedule. "Compared to the previous year, when the delay was around 16 days, the slight delay this time would not make any difference. The southwest monsoon will cover the entire state by Wednesday," she added.

The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal extending up to mid-tropospheric level persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwest and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. As gusty winds of 40-50 kmph along the coast are likely, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

"“Formation of such low-pressure areas in Bay of Bengal during this time of the year is fairly common and, in fact, they prove helpful in spreading the monsoon clouds faster. We expect the monsoon to be normal and good rainfall in July," she said.

According to the press bulletin issued by Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, under the influence of low-pressure areas and convergence of lower-level westerlies along the west coast, fairly heavy and widespread rain at isolated locations in coastal Andhra is likely between Wednesday and Friday.

IMD forecast for the next four days indicate that light to moderate rain or thundershowers over coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are likely till Friday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in all the three regions has been issued for the next few days.

Till Monday morning, Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam, Vepada in Vizianagaram and Urvakonda in Anantapur district received 1 cm rain. Highest day temperature of 41.6-degree Celsius was recorded in Jangamaheswarapuram of Guntur.