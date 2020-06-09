STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon may cover most of Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow: IMD

The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal extending up to mid-tropospheric level persists.

Published: 09th June 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Southwest monsoon, which entered Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, is expected to cover most of the state by Wednesday. Under its influence, there may be widespread rainfall activity from Tuesday to Thursday.

IMD Amaravati director (in-charge) Stella said monsoon should arrive in Andhra Pradesh on June 4. However, this year, it entered the state through Rayalaseema three days behind schedule. "Compared to the previous year, when the delay was around 16 days, the slight delay this time would not make any difference. The southwest monsoon will cover the entire state by Wednesday," she added.

The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal extending up to mid-tropospheric level persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwest and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.  As gusty winds of 40-50 kmph along the coast are likely, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

"“Formation of such low-pressure areas in Bay of Bengal during this time of the year is fairly common and, in fact, they prove helpful in spreading the monsoon clouds faster. We expect the monsoon to be normal and good rainfall in July," she said.

According to the press bulletin issued by Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, under the influence of low-pressure areas and convergence of lower-level westerlies along the west coast, fairly heavy and widespread rain at isolated locations in coastal Andhra is likely between Wednesday and Friday.

IMD forecast for the next four days indicate that light to moderate rain or thundershowers over coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are likely till Friday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in all the three regions has been issued for the next few days.

Till Monday morning, Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam, Vepada in Vizianagaram and Urvakonda in Anantapur district received 1 cm rain. Highest day temperature of 41.6-degree Celsius was recorded in Jangamaheswarapuram of Guntur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rains Andhra Pradesh monsoon IMD Southwest monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp