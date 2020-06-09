Power bill of Rs 49,918 shocks man in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A resident of Ulchala village in Kurnool has received an power bill of Rs 49,918 and is running from pillar to post to get it rectified.

G Anjaneyulu approached the electricity department where he was allegedly told to change his electricity meter through MeeSeva centre. However, many MeeSeva centres were shut due to extension of lockdown in containment zones. However, he managed to apply for change of meter on Monday.

"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. We have only three bulbs, two fans, a television and a refrigerator. I generally get a bill of Rs 300 every month. How can the amount be so high this time?" asked Anjaneyulu, son of G Ramudu, a small farmer.

"The meter readings have left many citizens in a state of shock. Some of my friends got electricity bills ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000," Anjaneyulu rued. Electrical department superintending engineer Obula Konda Reddy said, "Power consumption is more in many households during the lockdown. We are examining his complaint."