STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM: Open all sand reaches, stock 70L tonnes before monsoon turns active

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to open all sand reaches in the State and aim at storing 70 lakh tonnes of sand before the monsoon becomes active.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to open all sand reaches in the State and aim at storing 70 lakh tonnes of sand before the monsoon becomes active. He said that sand can be booked at village secretariats from June 11. During the Spandana video-confernece held with district collectors and senior officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told them that all sand reaches should be opened and enough stock should be piled before the monsoon becomes active. 

“There is a need to increase the mining of sand in Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts and at least 3 lakh tonnes should be extracted,’’ he said. The activity at sand reaches should be stepped up and sand mining should be expedited in Srikakuam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Kadapa districts, where the number of reaches are more. New sources should also be identified and reaches should be set up, he said. 

From June 11, people can book sand at Village Secretariats as well. The joint collector should take full responsibility and the collectors should supervise the transactions, he said. People with smaller needs can draw sand from any source within 5 km and the matter should be informed to the Village Secretariat concerned. Bulk orders should be dealt by the joint collector and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will come into force from June 10, he said and asked them to maintain transparency in all deals. 

On liquor policy, the Chief Minister said the government took effective steps to bring down the consumption of alcohol. “We have closed down 43,000 belt shops and reduced the number of liquor shops by 33 per cent besides cutting down the number of working hours after taking over the liquor trade,” Jagan said and added that to supplement the government efforts, officials have to see to it that illicit liquor is not manufactured and there is no smuggling of liquor from other States. “We are very serious about these matters. Any illegal sale and transport of liquor and sand and will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

Book sand at secretariats  from June 11 
From June 11, people can book sand at Village Secretariats also 
Joint Collector should take full responsibility and the Collectors should supervise the transactions 
People, who needs small quantity, can draw sand from any source within 5 km and the matter should be informed to village secretariat 
Bulk orders should be dealt by the joint collector and SOP will come into force from June 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp