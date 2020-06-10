Don’t force tenants to pay rent: Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed the landlords not to force their tenants to pay rent. Issuing orders regarding the same, Anand Kumar said economic activity had come to a standstill ever since lockdown was imposed in March.

So, the tenants living in containment zones must be spared the burden of paying rent in view of the extension of lockdown till June 30, he added. Violation of these orders will attract penal action under Section 188 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The Collector directed the Guntur Urban and Rural SPs to implement the orders strictly in their respective jurisdictions.

