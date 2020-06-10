Overwhelming response to TTD online booking

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Against the 60,000 tokens released online by the TTD for darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala from June 11 to 30, around 40,000 have already been sold. As many as 6,000 devotees, in addition to 3,000 more who purchase the tickets from TTD counters, will be allowed for darshan in a day.

By 5 pm on June 8, as many as 31,000 tokens, which includes both sheeghra darshan and general darshan, were sold. Every devotee will be given a laddu for free. Meanwhile, the TTD issued 6,000 darshan tokens for June 10 and 11 at its counters in Tirumala and Tirupati, of which 4500 were reportedly bought by locals of Tirumala.