STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power bill of Kurnool man reduced to Rs 329

A resident of Ulchala village in Kurnool district, G Anjaneyulu, a small farmer, had received an electricity bill of Rs 49,918 for the month of May.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In response to the news item ‘Villager ‘shocked’ by electricity bill of Rs 49,918’ published in these columns dated 9.6.2020, the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) on Tuesday replaced the meter and also revised the bill amount payable by the consumer.

A resident of Ulchala village in Kurnool district, G Anjaneyulu, a small farmer, had received an electricity bill of Rs 49,918 for the month of May. The exorbitant bill running into thousands came as a shock to Anjaneyulu.

Prior to May, Anjaneyulu used to get a monthly bill of Rs 150 to Rs 200 as there are only three bulbs, two fans, a television and a refrigerator in his house.  Anajaneyulu ran from pillar to post to get the technical fault rectified. The meter, as per records, was in the name of Anjaneyulu’s father Ramudu.

On Tuesday, the electricity department staff visited the house of Anjaneyulu and redressed the issue. The SPDCL, in a statement, said the staff at the office of Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, carried out ‘check reading’. The bill was reduced to Rs 329, the statement added.

The electricity officials have also directed the staff to identify cases where exorbitant electricity bills were reported and replace the meters. When contacted, APSPDCL executive engineer Seshadri said the staff visited Anjaneyulu’s house and replaced the electricity meter. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp