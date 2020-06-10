Power bill of Kurnool man reduced to Rs 329

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In response to the news item ‘Villager ‘shocked’ by electricity bill of Rs 49,918’ published in these columns dated 9.6.2020, the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) on Tuesday replaced the meter and also revised the bill amount payable by the consumer.

A resident of Ulchala village in Kurnool district, G Anjaneyulu, a small farmer, had received an electricity bill of Rs 49,918 for the month of May. The exorbitant bill running into thousands came as a shock to Anjaneyulu.

Prior to May, Anjaneyulu used to get a monthly bill of Rs 150 to Rs 200 as there are only three bulbs, two fans, a television and a refrigerator in his house. Anajaneyulu ran from pillar to post to get the technical fault rectified. The meter, as per records, was in the name of Anjaneyulu’s father Ramudu.

On Tuesday, the electricity department staff visited the house of Anjaneyulu and redressed the issue. The SPDCL, in a statement, said the staff at the office of Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, carried out ‘check reading’. The bill was reduced to Rs 329, the statement added.

The electricity officials have also directed the staff to identify cases where exorbitant electricity bills were reported and replace the meters. When contacted, APSPDCL executive engineer Seshadri said the staff visited Anjaneyulu’s house and replaced the electricity meter.

